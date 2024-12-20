West Point Police ask for assistance in locating missing teen

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Teylor Nelson was last seen at West Point High School.

She’s described as a black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 280 pounds, with braids in her hair.

She was last seen wearing Christmas Grinch sleeping pants, a black shirt, and a jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers, or call 911 at 662-494-1244.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.