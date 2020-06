WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who stole a battery charger.

Police said the man in this photo stole a black Schumacher Battery charger on Saturday night. The charger has wheels and splice together cables.

A red five-gallon bucket of gear oil with a pump was also stolen. The items were taken from a business behind SOCO Truckstop.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Point Police Department.