WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police is asking for help identifying an apartment burglary suspect.

The burglary happened Wednesday at an apartment in the Windale Apartment Complex.

The burglar came into the complex in a Ford F-150 truck. He was a passenger in the truck.

The suspect was wearing black pants, dark-colored pants, and black and white shoes

If you have anyone information on the suspect, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.