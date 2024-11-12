West Point Police in search of suspect involved in home burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect.

On November 11, around 8:00 in the morning, deputies responded to a burglary on Joe Thompson Road in Pheba.

Investigator Williams Knowles told WCBI that the suspect allegedly made an unlawful entry into a home, taking several firearms and a laptop.

The suspect is a white male with a beard.

The suspect also has two noticeable tattoos covering the right side of his arm.

If you have any information on this incident contact the Clay County Sherriff’s Office at (662) 494-2896, or report a tip to the golden triangle crime stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.