West Point Police look for suspect involved in various car burglaries

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police have identified a suspect in a string of Memorial Day Weekend car burglaries, and now they’re asking for your help to find him.

Investigators believe that Jaqarious Nance is responsible for car break-ins in the areas of East Broad Street, Calhoun Street, Jim James Court, and 4th Street.

Nance is 5 feet 7 and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you know where Jaqarious Nance is, or if you have any information about these burglaries, call the West Point Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or 911.

You can also report anonymously using the P3 tips app.

