WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point Police are looking for a stolen a vehicle. Police say it was stolen Wednesday morning from an apartment complex on Cul De Sac Street.

This is not the exact car.

The car that was stolen police say is a black 2011 Chrysler 300.

It has two sunroofs and tinted windows. The stolen cars license plate number is CYA4871.

Anyone with information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or West Point police at 662-494-1244