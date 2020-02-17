West Point police searching for two armed robbery suspects

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police said a rifle was used in a robbery of a Dollar General Store.

Now they need your help catching the two suspects.

- Advertisement -

The robbery happened Saturday night just before 10, at the store on Highway 50 East.

One person was wearing a camouflage coat and black pants and seen in the surveillance video, pointing a rifle at the cashier.

A second suspect was also wearing a camouflage coat and red pants and police said that suspect forced another Dollar General Employee to the front of the store.

If you have any information on the crime you’re asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or West Point Police.