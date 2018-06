WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- An alleged purse bandit is on the loose and West Point Police need your help catching him.

Police say a purse was stolen out of a car at a Community Counseling Building on High Street.

The video catches the suspect slide something under the jacket the individual is wearing.

The purse was later recovered at Zuber Park by city workers.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Point Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.