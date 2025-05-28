West Point Police uses special tactic to solve area crime

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – If you looked at social media over the Memorial Day weekend, you may have noticed that the West Point Police Department was definitely not taking a holiday.

A rainy weekend wasn’t enough to stop criminals in West Point.

Persistent perpetrators were making the rounds, and they had some preferred targets..

Detective Sergeant Marvin Hughes with the West Point Police Department said some cases could have been prevented.

“All of our burglaries over which we had over the course of the weekend, specifically auto burglaries, have been because the victims left their vehicle doors unlocked,” said Hughes.

Hughes said there’s a simple thing to do to make your car less attractive to thieves.

“Lock your doors at night. If you think you locked them or you have a suspicion that you didn’t lock them or if you’re just thinking about locking your vehicle, just hit the lock on the vehicle,” said Hughes.

West Point Police were busy at crime scenes, but they were also busy on social media getting the word out and asking for information.

“Posting alerts or crime tips or ‘Hey be on the look out for this person’ or ‘Hey we’re looking for this individual’ is instrumental in helping us solve these crimes a lot faster, especially getting a resolution,” said Hughes.

It may appear as if there has been an uptick in crimes in West Point because of the posts, but Hughes says nothing has increased, officers are just stepping up efforts to get the word out.

Officers dealt with seven auto burglaries, several shoplifting cases, and one one grand larceny over the Memorial Day weekend.

All of the cases are still under investigation.

You can find more information about the cases on the West Point Police Department’s Facebook page.

If you have any information on the suspects, you can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the West Point Police.

