West Point residents honor area veterans

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point and Clay County residents turned out Tuesday morning to recognize area veterans on this Veterans Day.

Northside Christian Church hosted this year’s Veterans Appreciation ceremony.

West Point city leaders were in attendance, and Mayor Rodrick Bobo took part in the program, which featured the National Anthem and additional music.

West Point Police Lieutenant Carl Carter, a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and the Army National Guard, served as keynote speaker.

Carter says West Point supports its active duty military and veterans, and that is important, when they’re gone and when they come home.

“There were quite a few veterans that showed up. It was a very good turnout, and it was very good seeing the people of the community just come in and, again, just show the appreciation that the veterans have, and the sacrifice that they made for this community and the country.”

West Point also recognized its Veterans of the Year: William Dismukes, Eddie Rufus Johnson, and Larry Stafford.