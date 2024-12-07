West Point sends football team off for the state championship game

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -Cheerleaders, fans, and parents are packing and loading the bus, to show support for the West Point Green Wave in the state championship game in Hattiesburg.

“To me, when we are supported by the entire community like we have been, even the years I attended West Point High School, it just shows that our community loves us,” said Dr. Temeka Shannon, West Point High School’s Principal. “It also shows that our community believes in what we do, in order to support us year after year.”

The Green Wave is no strangers to playing in December. This marks their ninth straight state championship appearance, and last year they defeated Laurel High for the title.

“It means we have a legacy,” said Shannon. “Year after year we attend a state championship. This is our legacy, and it is who we are, we produce exceptional athletes, and we are proud of that. We are proud of that tradition of excellence that we have with our football program.”

The Green Wave is looking to win their 13th state title, under a first-year head coach.

“We do consider it a blessing. Some schools have not made it one year, and here we are making yet another appearance in a state championship game,” said Shannon. It is a blessing and humbling to see our students and our coaches go after it year after year.”

William White lives in West Point and has a son who plays football for West Point High School. He said seeing people make signs and showing support for the team is a feeling like no other.

“It is a beautiful thing, here in West Point, football is a religion,” said William White, attended the send-off. “It is just a beautiful sight to see, the kids enjoy it, and the fans and everyone around here, we really just all enjoy it.”

“People eat and sleep football around here,” said White. “Most people around here have played, and their kids and grandkids have also played, and it is just an ongoing thing here.”

The green wave will take on Gautier High School at the University of Southern Miss.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., December 6.

