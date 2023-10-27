West Point shredding event: Safeguarding environment and personal data

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Protecting the environment and personal information. That was the goal of a shredding event in West Point.

First Bank partnered with the company “Shred It” to help people dispose of private paperwork securely.

People could bring documents like old tax returns, credit card receipts, and legal documents.

The confidential recycling process helps prevent identity theft and protect the environment.

“We are having our shredding event for our customers and for anyone else who wants to come in and dispose of anything that they have securely and to make sure that their information is protected,” said Justin Green, First Bank Branch Manager.

“It is very important to the community that we are being recognized on the television and we appreciate what they are doing, and we appreciate bank the first,” said Wodie Bowen, First Bank customer.

The event was free for anyone who wanted to get rid of any confidential documents.

