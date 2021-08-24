West Point Students will participate in virtual learning for the next two weeks

On-campus, face-to-face classes should resume Tuesday, September 7th.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point students won’t have to catch the bus for the next couple of weeks. That’s the good news.

The bad news is a large number of positive COVID-19 cases and multiple quarantines are causing the West Point Consolidated School District to move to virtual learning.

District leaders announce this afternoon that beginning tomorrow and going through Friday, September 3rd classes for all grades will be online.

On-campus, face-to-face classes should resume Tuesday, September 7th.