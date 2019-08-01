West Point teachers prepare for new school year

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It was the first day back for teachers and staff in West Point.

The school district held its Professional Development Day.

Author and child advocate Regina Louise was the speaker.

She encouraged teachers to be advocates for their students.

It’s a message district leaders said is part of their mission.

“Our vision here at the West Point Consolidated School District is that all of our students will be successful and that is the purpose of this. To get them fired up, to get them ready to receive our students when they come on Tuesday, and to let them know that they are important and they are here for them to help them be successful,” said Reita Humphries, the assistant superintendent for West Point Consolidated School District.

Students in West Point return to class on August 6th.