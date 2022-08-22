West Point Time Capsule set to open in 2072

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Save the date – August 22nd, 2072. That’s the date set to open a time capsule in the City of West Point.

West Point residents and city leaders came together today to seal up a physical record of the early 21st century.

The idea came about after a time capsule was opened up in Columbus last year.

Some of the mementoes include reminders of the pandemic like vaccination cards and masks.

There are also journals from area elementary students, who should be in their mid to late fifties when the capsule is opened.

“I am very proud for this moment in history to be part of this time capsule for the City of West Point, and I pray that in the future, someone will be enlightened in the generation of 2072,” said Charles Ivey, Project Chairman.

The folks in West Point learned a lesson from the Columbus time capsule. Theirs is insulated, sealed, and in an above ground monument to protect from water damage.