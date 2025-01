West Point to open a warming shelter in the coming week

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – As we prepare for the winter weather event coming up next week, the West Point/Clay County Emergency Management Agency is opening a warming shelter.

It will be at Northside Christian Church Fellowship Hall which is 114 Cottrell Street.

The shelter will be open this Monday, January 20, and Tuesday, January 21, from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

