West Point two-car crash leaves one woman dead and another in Tupelo hospital

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A two‑car crash in West Point has left one woman dead and another airlifted to Tupelo.

It happened at Highway 45 and Dunlap.

Troopers say 35‑year‑old Joyce Askew of Columbus was seriously hurt when her Dodge Challenger flipped, rolled, and caught fire.

Video on social media shows West Point firefighters putting out the flames while bystanders rendered aid.

She was taken to a hospital, then flown to Tupelo.

The other driver, 61‑year‑old Angela Hodges of West Point, later died at the hospital.

Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

