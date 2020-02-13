West Point woman accused of hitting officer with his own flashlight

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police arrested a woman after she allegedly hit an officer with his own flashlight.

Shakirya Brooks, 22, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Avery Cook said officers were called to a club that also served food. It was around closing time and cops were trying to get people to leave the area.

Cook told WCBI that a scuffle between Brooks and an officer trying to arrest her.

He dropped his flashlight and that’s when she allegedly hit the officer.

Brooks has been released on a $10,000 bond.