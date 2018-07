WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police make an arrest in a sex crime case involving a minor.

Shevilla Pennington Stewart, 39, was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes on Wednesday.

She has since been booked into the Clay County Jail and is awaiting bond.

Few details were immediately available about the arrest, but we will update this story with more information when possible.