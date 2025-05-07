Wet weather sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms continue to have a chance over the next several days. Maybe Mom needs on new umbrella for Mother’s Day?

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light, isolated showers are possible through the evening, looking to clear away overnight. With such high humidity, there is a chance of patchy fog tonight. Mild overnight temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Calm and cloudy throughout the morning. With some extra sun breaking through the clouds, our environment could become unstable during peak heating. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 80s. Some storms that develop could become strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail would be the main threats, if the storms reach that level of intensity. Rain chances look to clear out by sunset or soon after.

FRI/WEEKEND: Rain chance continues through the end of the week and into the weekend. Timing is harder to nail down due to a developing upper level low. Just be ready for periods of showers and storms. Consider indoor Mother’s Day celebrations this year.