‘We’ve got so much work to do’: MSU football starts preseason camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football kicked off its preseason camp Thursday. The Bulldogs are less than a month out from starting their first season under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.

Lebby said there was great excitement about getting back out on the grass but emphasized there is still plenty of work to be done before the first game.

“We’ve got so much work to do. So much to clean up,” Lebby said.

The key to being ready for that first game on Aug. 31 is being intentional during these preseason practices, Lebby said.

“We need to see guys strain. We need to see great physicality. We’ve got to see us take care of the football,” Lebby said.