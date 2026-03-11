What is XMoney, Elon Musk’s new digital payments platform?

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, Elon Musk is planning to launch a new payments platform, called XMoney, in beta form to select users in April.

In announcing a planned partnership between XMoney and Visa more than a year ago, then X CEO Linda Yaccarino referred to the platform as a so-called “Everything App” — a reference to the kind of all-in-one digital products that combine messaging, social networking, shopping, payments and other services in a single app, such as China’s WeChat.

In a brief post on social media Tuesday, Musk, also the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, didn’t specify when the first users will be offered early access to XMoney, which Musk previously described as a platform “intended to be the place where all the money is.”

Here’s what to know about XMoney.

What is it?

XMoney, an offshoot of the social media platform X, is designed as a financial payments platform that enables peer-to-peer transactions, similar to services such as PayPal, Venmo or Zelle.

As originally conceived, the new tool will let users fund an X-branded digital wallet via Visa Direct, the card issuer’s digital payment network, according to Yaccarino’s post. Users can also connect their debit card to an XMoney account and make direct payments to other users on the platform.

Additional details on the new product are scant. Neither X nor Visa responded to a request for more information about XMoney, including how many people are being invited to test the app.

Beam me $100, Scotty

Actor William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame teased the preliminary launch of XMoney last month, posting screenshots of his invitation to sign up for the payment app on Instagram, along with Musk’s confirmation that Shatner’s account would be “activated shortly.”

Shatner was sharing information about the new app to promote a charitable cause, saying that he would share about 100 invitations to become XMoney beta testers for donations of $1,000 apiece.

Where will XMoney be available?

XMoney will initially launch in the U.S. and is already licensed to operate in 40 U.S. states and in Washington, D.C.

By contrast, some states have sought to block XMoney. In May of 2025, New York officials sent a letter to the state’s Department of Financial Services urging it not to authorize the app and expressing concern that XMoney will not conduct business “honestly, fairly, equitably, carefully and efficiently.”

Musk himself “has engaged in a pattern of reckless conduct, in both business and government, that has put consumers at risk and demonstrated a lack of character and general fitness,” the New York officials said in urging the department not to license XMoney.

Despite such opposition, along with the prospect of scaling up in the fiercely competitive digital payments space, at least some technology experts aren’t writing off XMoney’s chances.

Wedbush Securities analyst Scott Devitt, who focuses on the internet and e-commerce, told CBS News that “anything Elon focuses on has a good chance of success.” Devitt also underlined Musk’s deep understanding of payment systems, commerce and generative AI.

Indeed, this isn’t Musk’s first foray into digital financial services. During the dot-com boom in the 1990s, he co-founded online bank X.com, which later became far better known after rechristening itself as PayPal in 1999.

