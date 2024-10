‘When he does his job, we’re hard to stop’: Ole Miss DT Nolen continues to dominate

The plethora of talent that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin brought in from the transfer portal was headlined by Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

In Saturday’s 27-3 win over South Carolina, Nolen had two sacks. He was named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC. Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey shared what makes Nolen special.

WATCH: