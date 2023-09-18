Where is Kaila Morris? 14 years later her disappearance remains unsolved

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – September 17 marked the 14th year anniversary of the disappearance of Kaila Morris.

The 21-year-old college student was visiting her parents’ house in Lowndes County when she went missing.

According to her stepfather, she was last seen leaving her home on Golding Road near the New Hope community.

He is now spending almost half a century behind bars for unrelated sex crimes.

After 14 long years, questions still remain unanswered. The biggest? Where is Kaila?

Kaila’s stepfather was the last person to see the 21-year-old alive on September 17, 2009.

Robert Butch Triplett told Lowndes County deputies his stepdaughter left their house on Golding Road in a dark-colored SUV.

With Kaila’s mother on vacation in Florida, Triplett told investigators Kaila was going to see a friend in Carrollton, Alabama.

Kalia Morris was never seen again.

As weeks passed, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department dug deeper into Kaila’s disappearance and unearthed a crime that would put Triplett away for the rest of his life.

The 59-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Deputies found hundreds of pornographic images of children on his computers while searching for evidence of Kaila’s disappearance.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his department has gotten fresh leads in the 14-year-old case and is still exploring every avenue that could lead to Kaila being found.

“We are actively pursuing leads that we have recently received in this case. Now doing so, we do keep the family in the loop. We are in constant communication with the families to let them know where we are in the investigation, so they understand that we haven’t forgotten their victim in this case. We haven’t forgotten about the case at all. We are actively pursuing every lead we can get.”

If you have any information on the disappearance of Kaila Morris, please contact the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

