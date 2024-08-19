Where Jeff Lebby has seen MSU football improve after second scrimmage

The start of Mississippi State football’s 2024 campaign is less than two weeks away. The Bulldogs held their second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday.

The scrimmage was closed but head coach Jeff Lebby said he saw plenty of things trending in the right direction.

The biggest improvement he saw was on penalties. He said his team played much cleaner than the first scrimmage.

“I like that we’ve got two weeks left to be able to clean stuff up and dial in on some of the details,” Lebby said.