Where Ole Miss’ defense ranks among nation’s best

Three games into the season, Ole Miss football has still not allowed a touchdown.

The landshark defense has given up just nine total points. That’s an average of three points allowed per game — which is tied for best in the country with Ohio State.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins said it’s been huge for the offense to lean so much on the defense.

“I think that’s the biggest step that we’ve taken this year from last year,” Watkins said.