While plenty of the Ole Miss lineup is returning, Bianco wants them to take next step

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss baseball is grinding through fall practice. Mike Bianco had a powerful offense in 2021 and eight of the nine starters in their lineup are returning. Slugger Tim Elko had surgery to repair his torn ACL in June and Bianco said the hope is for Elko to be a full go sometime in January.

While all of that talent is back, Bianco wants to see his team take the next step.

“One of the goals is to just not be content,” Bianco said. “We need to get better and one of the focuses is just getting our normal offensive system in. Cut down strikeouts, be better on the base paths but it’s a good feeling.”