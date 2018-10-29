Whistleblower and deacon on “painful” process of revealing alleged priest abuse cover-up

There are investigations into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in 13 states, including the diocese of Buffalo, New York. “60 Minutes” spoke with members of Buffalo’s Catholic community who are revealing the scope of the efforts to cover for accused priests. Siobhan O’Connor, the whistleblower who leaked hundreds of pages of documents detailing the cover-ups, and Paul Snyder, a church deacon and the first clergy member to call on Bishop Richard Malone to resign, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss their decision to speak out.