Whistleblower who called for bishop to resign speaks out on “60 Minutes”

The Roman Catholic Church faces its biggest crisis in the U.S. since the Boston sex abuse scandal. Among the 13 states and the District of Columbia that are investigating whether clergy abuse was concealed by church leaders, one place under scrutiny is Buffalo, New York. Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone is accused of allowing priests accused of sexual abuse to stay on the job. Deacon Paul Snyder, who was the first member of the local clergy to call for the bishop to step down, spoke with Bill Whitaker for this Sunday's "60 Minutes."