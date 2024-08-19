Who owns Plumb Grove Community Center?

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lease at a Lowndes County community center is in question, and supervisors are trying to clear up the confusion.

The Plumb Grove Community Center has an outdated lease with the now-defunct Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority.

On the paperwork, the agreement is also with the Plumb Grove Community. A spokesperson for the community signed the paperwork.

District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith asked for the lease to be updated to reflect the Lowndes County Recreation Department and other legal changes.

More discussion is expected.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X