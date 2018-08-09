Who to watch in the 2018 PGA Championship

The 100th PGA Championship tees off at Bellerive Country Club in Saint Louis. This year marks the 28th consecutive year CBS Sports has broadcast the championship.

Jim Nantz has anchored the PGA Championship broadcast since 1991. He spoke to “CBS This Morning” about some of his favorites going into the championship.

Will Tiger make a comeback?

- Advertisement -

Tiger Woods is ranked 51st in the world, but is playing better than some may have imagined.

“This is the 14th time he’s played this year in this comeback season and he’s performed well,” Nantz said. “He’s had a hard time getting past the second nine on Sunday afternoon, but I don’t put anything past Tiger. I think he’s gonna win one of these days, maybe this will be the week. I wouldn’t have him as the favorite, but nothing that he does surprises me anymore.”

Young talent shines

Another favorite is Justin Thomas, who won the championship a year ago in Charlotte. He’s ranked number two in the world at just 25 years old, Nantz says he’s a symbol of where the game is headed.

“You can play this game competitively until you’re close to 50. Phil Mickelson’s still playing well at 48 but the game has really now been turned over, it’s been handed off to this young brigade of 20-somethings and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, if Spieth won this week, what a story that would be. He’d have a career grand slam.”

The number one ranked golfer is Dustin Johnson, who is the likely favorite. But Nantz says it’s tough to predict who will win. There are other top players to look out for, including Nantz’s pick, Rory McIlroy, currently ranked fifth in the world, with four major championships.

Watch CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament, and live streaming options available on Saturday and Sunday.