Support for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is pouring in after she announced she has the “beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s disease.” O’Connor, who is now 88, said in a letter Tuesday she’s “no longer able to participate in public life” due to her condition. Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital who specializes in memory disorders, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the disease.