Why Kavanaugh’s confirmation won’t be a failure for sexual assault survivors

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last week, in which she accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, was a trying moment in the confirmation process. Kavanaugh denied the accusations, and an FBI investigation did not corroborate the claims. But this week’s Time magazine cover story calls Ford’s testimony a watershed moment for victims of sexual abuse. Haley Sweetland Edwards, who authored the story, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the impact of Ford’s testimony.