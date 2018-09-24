WhyIDidntReport: Hundreds of thousands share stories of rape, assault online

A growing number of alleged sexual assault surviors are publicly sharing their stories. The outpouring is in response to President Trump’s criticism of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser. The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport started trending on social media after the president questioned the credibility of Christine Blasey Ford, who claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation. Norah O’Donnell reports.