Wienermobile delivers Meals on Wheels in Starkville

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled through Starkville to deliver meals.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s more than a car, it’s a cultural icon.

“Yay, yay, hip hip hooray!”

That’s what Laura Podrebarac exclaimed when she saw what was rolling down her street in Starkville.

On Thursday, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile hit the road in Oktibbeha County to deliver Meals on Wheels for the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District.

“We have older adults who are basically homebound. It’s hard for them to get a nutritious meal everyday. We’ve been doing this for 52 years,” said Bobby Gann, the Director of the Area Agency of Aging for the Development District.

Laura’s son, Karl, is a regular recipient.

This was his first time seeing a Wienermobile up close.

“Nice…I like it,” said Karl Podrebarac.

“I think it’s wonderful… I absolutely think it’s wonderful,” said Laura.

The District’s Agency on Aging program serves seven counties daily, including Oktibbeha.

The Wienermobile is in Starkville for the week.

Hotdoggers said putting a smile on a person’s face is what matters most.

“The purpose of the Wienermobile is really to spread joy. That’s been the mission of it for 90 years now. Each week we get to go to a different city or state,” said Grill ‘Em Up Gabby.

“I just love being able to spread the wiener joy with the Wienermobile, just being to talk to hundreds of thousands of people on a daily basis, and also being able to travel the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog. Can’t beat that,” said At the Grill Isaac.

The Hotdoggers teamed up with the District’s group to deliver the first meals of the day in style.

And though you might not get a hotdog, you can get a wiener whistle if you see the mobile in town.

“You can only get these when you come out to Wiener events,” said Isaac.

The Agency on Aging programs delivers 23,000 meals per month to residents in need.

The Wienermobile will be parked at The Starkville Derby on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

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