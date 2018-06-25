Wife of Alabama’s Attorney General passes away

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The wife of the Alabama Attorney General has died.

The Office of Attorney General Steve Marshall, said in a statement, that his wife, Bridgette Marshall, died Sunday after a long struggle with mental illness. She was 45.

The statement called her a “devoted and much beloved daughter, wife and mother.”

Appointed Attorney General in 2017, Steve Marshall was the top vote-getter in a recent republican primary, and faces a July 17th runoff against his closest challenger, as he seeks another term.

His opponent, former attorney general troy king, told news outlets he was saddened by the death, and offered prayers for Marshall’s family.

King says he halted all campaign advertising during Marshall’s time of mourning.