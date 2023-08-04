Wife, mother, business woman finds time to help kids at Boys, Girls Clubs

Sierra Cannon is one of the celebrity dancers for "Dancing Like the Stars"

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Every week the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi provide safe programs for kids across the region.

But they can’t do it without the support of the community, and this weekend, celebrities from across the region are showing their skills on the dance floor as part of “Dance Like the Stars”, the largest fundraiser for the clubs.

As a wife and mother who homeschools her two children and helps run a real estate firm with her husband, Sierra Cannon, has a lot on her plate.

But when she was asked to take part in this year’s “Dance Like the Stars”, she didn’t have to think twice.

“It was a no-brainer,” Cannon said.

Cannon is dancing the foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s classic, “You Make Me Feel So Young.” She and her pro instructor Andrew Davis have been working hard since May, learning the basics at first, then a ballroom dance routine she will perform during the event at the Cadence Bank Arena. She has been inspired during this journey by a close family member.

“My grandfather will be 98 in a couple of weeks, and he has always taught me that good love keeps you young at heart. It’s been a theme for my life, and felt like it was an appropriate song,” Cannon said.

Davis said Cannon has worked hard, juggling a hectic schedule, making sure she leaves everything on the dance floor the night of the event.

“A lot of times people think it will be a difficult process, most people haven’t done this sort of thing before, she’s done a great job working with the small things as well as running the overall order a lot, to get it smooth and comfortable,” Davis said.

Along with taking the weekly lessons, Cannon also committed to raising money for the Oxford club.

“I believe the Oxford club serves the most amount of children of all the clubs in North Mississippi. Everyone has been very generous and supportive of the club. We are still pounding the pavement and raising as much money as we can. A thousand dollars covers fees for one child to attend for a year. We’re trying to support these kids in every way,” Cannon said.

Cannon’s family will be joined by more than 60 friends cheering her on Saturday evening.

Allie Martin will be co-hosting the event. For ticket information, or to donate, go to bgcnms.org

