Wife of driver involved in fatal limo crash says he “trusted” car company

The wife of the limo driver involved in the deadly crash in upstate New York said she feels her husband is being improperly blamed for the tragedy. Twenty people, including driver Scott Lisinicchia, were killed Saturday. New York officials say Lisinicchia did not have a proper license to operate the vehicle and federal documents show the limo he was driving also failed an inspection in September. DeMarco Morgan speaks with Scott Lisinicchia’s wife, Kim, about his relationship with the limo company’s owners.