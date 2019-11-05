Wife of slain writer finishes her husband's book

Washington — On June 28th, 2018, a gunman with a long-time grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, walked into its offices and opened fire. Five people were killed, including 56-year-old sportswriter John McNamara, who had been married to Andrea Chamblee.



When CBS News met her recently, she was wearing his press pass, which she said she does “almost every day.” It’s a reflection of their mutual devotion.



“He was devoted to his family, he was devoted to his writing. And lucky for me he was devoted to me,” Chamblee said.

Andrea Chamblee and John McNamara Andrea Chamblee

- Advertisement -

He was also devoted to an unfinished book, “The Capital of Basketball,” that he had labored over in his spare time for 13 years. It’s an exhaustive look at how basketball in D.C.-area high schools changed the course of the sport over the past century. Some of the game’s biggest stars have roots in the area, including Hall of Famers Elgin Baylor and Dave Bing.



Chamblee, while a huge basketball fan, had never read a word of her husband’s notes. But after going through his files, she decided that she would finish his book. It’s what she calls a 300-page love letter to her husband of 33 years.



“I feel very conflicted. I feel like this is a secret between John and I and I don’t want to let it go. Like it’s something we did together, the last thing we did together. But I know the stories are so good I want people to hear them and read them,” Chamblee said.



Chamblee now has a new mission to join the movement to stop mass shootings.



“It’s too late for me. But it’s not too late for everyone else,” Chamblee said. “People knew this man shouldn’t have had a gun. It’s always preventable and we have to start preventing it.”

“The Capital of Basketball” is on sale now.