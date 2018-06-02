Wildfire grows to more than 27,000 acres in New Mexico

COLFAX COUNTY, New Mexico — A wildfire in New Mexico has grown to more than 27,000 acres and is zero percent contained, CBS Albuquerque affiliate KRQE reports. An additional 250 firefighters will join crews to fight the Ute Park Fire on Saturday.

Authorities say at least 14 outdoor structures such as stables or wood sheds have been torched on the Philmont Scout Ranch. At least 296 others remain threatened.

KRQE reports that a shift in wind direction could push the fire back on itself, stopping it from moving eastward, but it could also be pushed toward Eagles Nest. Moisture coming in from the Gulf Coast could bring a round of showers to the area on Sunday.

Residents in Cimarron Village, about 150 miles east of Santa Fe, were ordered to evacuate Friday as the fire was only three miles outside of town.

“When you have to evacuate you have to figure out what is the most important,” one resident said.

Michael Richards via KRQE