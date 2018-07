A burned-out vehicle sits in a ditch on Ridge Road, damaged by wildfires that ravaged the neighborhood in Eastpoint, Fla., Monday, June 25, 2018.

The Associated Press reported that an estimated $1.7 million in property damage occurred after a “controlled-burn” fire blazed out of control, destroying 36 homes in the tiny Florida Panhandle community.

- Advertisement -

Franklin County officials said many who lost their homes were renters who lacked insurance.