Wildland Firefighters worked to contain a 414-acre fire

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On February 10th and 11th, Mississippi Forestry Commission wildland firefighters worked to contain a 414-acre wildfire in Amite County.

The fire was located off of McKnight Lane.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission said it is thankful for everyone who battled the fire over that two-day period.

If you plan to burn something, you are asked to watch the wind, always have a clear area around your burn pile, and to never leave a fire until it is completely extinguished.

