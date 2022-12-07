Will Rogers helps raise over $74K for Make-A-Wish Mississippi through touchdown passes

Back before the start of the college football season, Simmons Erosion Control, Inc announced its sponsorship of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers in his NIL deal with Make-A-Wish Mississippi. They pledged to donate $1,000 for every touchdown pass Rogers threw during the regular season.

The junior quarterback threw 34 touchdown passes — making that $34,000 for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

“I was playing football for much more than myself,” Rogers said. “It just kind of adds an extra strain of motivation to play harder and, ultimately, the more touchdowns are thrown the more kids wishes get granted.”

But that total only grew. Make-A-Wish Mississippi raised an extra $40,000 in private donations as a part of the campaign with Rogers — bringing the grand total up to $74,713.

That money is enough to grant the wishes of 12 Mississippi kids. In a year, around 115 kids get wishes granted — so Rogers helped raise just over 10% of that through his touchdowns.

Jennie Simmons, president of Simmons Erosion Control, Inc, said her and her husband were thrilled to partner with Rogers because they are both Mississippi State graduates. But it was about more than just supporting a fellow Bulldog.

“We think it’s absolutely wonderful that we were able to partner with Will just because the type of role model that he is,” Simmons said. “The fact that we could give back to Make-A-Wish not only with a role model of Will’s caliber, but also through the school that we both love, was was wonderful.”