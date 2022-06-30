Willie “Fly” Manning loses appeal with Mississippi Supreme Court

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Willie “Fly” Manning loses another appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Manning appealed a circuit court ruling denying his request to transfer DNA evidence in the trial to a different facility for testing.

The higher court denied that appeal.

Justices wrote that for six years Manning had DNA evidence tested and expert fingerprint analysis performed because of an earlier ruling.

After receiving inconclusive results, Manning wanted to do more testing.

You may recall, that Manning was convicted on two counts of capital murder in 1994.

He killed Mississippi State students Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller on Pat Station Road.