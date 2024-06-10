Willie Gay happy to have Saints support in Starkville

Willie Gay Jr., former Starkville and Mississippi State linebacker, is getting set to start his first season with the New Orleans Saints. He signed a one-year contract with the Saints in March during free agency.

Gay has spent all four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he’s won two Super Bowls, since being drafted by them in 2020. He said there aren’t too many Chiefs fans in Starkville so he’s happy about being closer to home and having those Saints fans behind him.

“I’ve finally got some real supporters down here so it’s a big deal,” Gay said.