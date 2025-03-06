Wind gusts gradually calm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wind gusts continue overnight, gradually dropping off into Thursday. Next rain chance comes over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The wind will be slow to relax overnight with a clearing sky. This should allow temperatures to drop into the 30s area-wide. Bundle up!

THU/FRI: A nice mix of sun and clouds are expected to end our week. Thursday remains cool, in the upper 50s. Friday morning starts in the 30s and jumps back into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Another front is expected to move South going into the weekend. This will bring our next chance of scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Showers are likely to continue overnight and into Sunday, gradually clearing throughout the day.