Windsor Place celebrates National Nursing Home week with fish fry

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents at Windsor Place in Columbus end National Nursing Home Week on a tasty note.

The staff treated residents and their families to a fish fry and an afternoon of top-notch entertainment featuring music by Keith and Margie.

National Nursing Home Week is held the week after Mother’s Day each year.

Organizers say activities like these are important to keep residents engaged with each other, their families, and the community.

“When the fish fry comes, when the fishing trip comes, or when the cookout comes, I mean they are enthused to see their families. Because, sometimes their families aren’t coming, and they’re coming in now. So, they’re up early. They’re ready, and they’re excited. They’re excited to be outside. They’re excited to hear the music, to be around everybody. It’s just a good feeling to be outside,” said Kymi Thompson, Activities Director.

Earlier in the week, residents tie-dyed t-shirts, did a little painting and sampled wine and cheese, and enjoyed an ice cream social.