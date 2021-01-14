Windy & cooler Friday coming our way

By
Keith Gibson
-
0
6

SUMMARY: Gusty winds and cooler air will return Friday and carryover into the weekend. Rain chances will remain limited until the middle of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 50. Southwesterly winds 10-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows around 30.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows around 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the low 30s Monday night.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Milder 40s for lows Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App