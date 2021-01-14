Windy & cooler Friday coming our way

SUMMARY: Gusty winds and cooler air will return Friday and carryover into the weekend. Rain chances will remain limited until the middle of next week.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 50. Southwesterly winds 10-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows around 30.
SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s Saturday night.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows around 30 Sunday night.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the low 30s Monday night.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Milder 40s for lows Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App