Windy Friday, dry and warm Mother’s Day ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s storms are out, and the weekend brings dry and increasingly warm weather by Sunday.

FRIDAY: A few downpours are possible early in the day near the MS/AL state line into west Alabama. Thereafter, expect a mix of sun and clouds and increasing winds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Gusts could approach 35 mph at times from midday into the afternoon, so secure any loose objects!

WEEKEND: Clouds may stubbornly hang on across parts of northeast MS Saturday, but a good portion of the region sees sunshine and less windy weather. Daytime highs stay in the 70s. Mother’s Day Sunday starts in the lower 50s, but temperatures rebound significantly into the mid and upper 80s by afternoon with a mainly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: Heat continues to build into mid-week as highs reach the upper 80s Monday and into the lower 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures look to back off a bit toward late week, so hopefully this heat spell will be short-lived!