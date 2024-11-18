Windy Monday ahead of overnight rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts off mild and clear, but rain chances will return with a cold front arriving by early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop significantly to become more seasonal after the cold front pushes through. We’re saying “so long” to highs in the 70s for the foreseeable future!

MONDAY: Sunshine and windy conditions will be the main story to start off the week. Winds out of the southeast will bring in humidity from the Gulf for a muggy feel to the day. The high temperature will reach into the mid-70s, so it will be an above-average start to the week before the upcoming cool-off!!

TONIGHT: As a strong cold front pushes through overnight, rain and storms will arrive between midnight through mid-morning on Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder are possible as you’re going to bed, and about a quarter to one inch of rainfall totals are expected overnight. Strong winds will be possible as well, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph. The low temperature will be in the mid-60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will clear by the mid-morning to lunch hour on Tuesday. The effects of the cold front will be in full swing for the rest of the week. High temperatures will drop into the lower 60s to upper 50s by the end of the week, with overnight lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible to end the week. It’s time to dust off those coats!